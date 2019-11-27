President Arif Alvi stresses enhanced collaboration between Pakistan, Africa

President Arif Alvi has emphasized enhanced collaboration between Pakistan and the African region in common priority areas of peace, education, health, trade, tourism, and climate change.

He was addressing two-day Envoys’ Conference titled “Engage Africa,” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan and Africa have several similarities, and the two sides need to work in close cooperation for achieving peace and prosperity for their peoples.

He said the two sides should enhance cooperation in defence and trade.

He said Pakistan’s economy is improving, and the country is opening up. He said Pakistan is emerging as a land of opportunities and foreign investment is increasing. He said Pakistan is an emerging economy where the middle class is thriving.

Appreciating the initiative of the conference, the President Arif Alvi said such interactions provide valuable opportunities to engage and communicate. He said we want to continue improving our relations with Africa.

Addressing the conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is desirous of communication with African countries on the basis of mutual principles of equal progress and prosperity.

He said we have initiated economic diplomacy under which we are committed to enhance export and strengthen the economy by undertaking efforts in various economic sectors.

Foreign Minister said Pakistan enjoys tremendous political and diplomatic ties with the African countries.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces rendered services in many African countries for maintaining peace under the UN Peacekeeping missions.

He expressed hope that this conference will further strengthen the mutual relations and economic cooperation of Pakistan with the African countries.

Later, the President Arif Alvi also planted a sapling at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He prayed for the armless people of occupied Kashmir and the development and security of Pakistan.

