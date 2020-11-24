Prevention steps taken at Karachi airport to curb virus spread

KARACHI: The management has adopted further measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 among staff during the second wave by covering the immigration counters will glasses at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As prevention measures, more than 15 immigration counters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) staff members have been covered with glasses for reducing their interaction with the passengers.

According to Chief Operating Officer (COO) Imran Khan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken the steps for prevention the staff members from contracting novel coronavirus. He added that more than 35 FIA immigration counters of international departure and arrival lounges will be fully covered with glasses within a week.

He said that the prevention steps were taken in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on Monday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had said that it will check virus test reports of passengers intending to make departures at the international lounge.

It had issued a notification to that effect today saying that with increasing Covid cases into the second wave of the novel coronavirus, Jinnah International Airport has installed thermal scanners in the International departure lounge.

Moreover, it had been advised to the airlines to deploy their representatives at departure gates to check PCR reports of the passengers.

The development comes following incidents of Covid positive passengers passing through to the international lounge despite the SOPs.

It had been observed that a few passengers with positive PCR report managed to enter in the lounge and reported at Airline check-in counter after completing all the formalities.

