Prince’s ‘important message’: Saudi FM due in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir is expected in Islamabad on Friday, to convey an important message of Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman to Pakistan.

The development comes after a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Adel al-Jubeir about regional peace.

The Saudi foreign minister was earlier scheduled to visit Pakistan on Thursday (yesterday) along with an important message from the crown prince. However, his trip was later scheduled for today, sources said.

During phone conversation, Adel al-Jubeir expressed concerns over the recent escalations between India and Pakistan while urging to dissolve the crisis in the region. Sources said, the most likely purpose of the Saudi official’s visit is to ease the tensions between the two nuclear-armed states.

Read more: Saudi crown prince, foreign minister dismiss Indian allegations on Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention that the situation between India and Pakistan turned hostile in a tit-for-tat airstrikes following the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 Indian troops.

Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force were shot down by Pakistan Air Force in broad day light on Feb 27 as a demonstration of its defense capability towards the violation of Line of Control by Indian fighter jets on Feb 26, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Comments

comments