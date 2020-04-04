Punjab reports 18 more COVID-19 cases as provincial tally rises to 1087

LAHORE: Punjab reported 18 more cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the provincial tally to 1087.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 26 districts of the province have recorded COVID-19 cases thus far. It said all confirmed patients are under treatment in isolation wards.

They are being provided with all necessary facilities, the department said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today visited the 1000-bed field hospital set-up in Lahore’s expo centre to facilitate coronavirus patients and suspects.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Minister’s Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on poverty alleviation and focal person for PM’s Ehsaas initiative Sania Nishtar along with SAPM on Health, Zafar Mirza and Usman Dar accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan on the trip.

The field hospital at Lahore expo center for COVID-19 patients was established within nine days. The hospital is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

