Punjab govt approves installation of advanced water meters

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the installation of advanced water meters in Lahore which would ensure efficient management and distribution of water resources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave approval for the installation of water meters while the programme will be completed with the estimated cost of Rs10.3 billion.

The approval was given in a high-level meeting of Punjab’s private partnership policy and monitoring board held under the chair of the chief minister.

It is decided to sign an agreement of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop (SL-III) project which will be signed this month.

During the meeting, Punjab CM was briefed over the construction of 10 hospitals of 500-bed, whereas, the participants of the meeting have also given approval to sign a Memmorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development Bank (ABD).

The chief minister expressed outrage over delay in implementation on recommendations of Zero Waste Material Recovery Facility and directed the concerned authorities to immediate comply the orders of the provincial government.

Earlier on January 29, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had taken a significant step for the establishment of law and order as Rs664.7 million funds were released for Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The funds were released for the operation, maintenance and payment of salaries as the technical supplementary grant will benefit safe cities projects in Lahore, Kasur.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cabinet’s sub-committee on law and order had made the decision for the release of funds which were dispatched to the concerned authorities after the approval of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

The spokesperson the Punjab government said that the establishment of law and order is the top priority of the chief minister. The issuance of funds ended the rumours spreading for the dissolution of the project, added the spokesperson.

