Punjab govt decides to vaccinate province-wide teachers

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to vaccinate teachers across the province against COVID-19 on a priority basis as educational institutes are allowed to open in areas witnessing a positivity ratio of less than five percent under an NCOC directive, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, during the first phase of the vaccination process, 17,000 teachers in Lahore will be vaccinated on a priority basis from May 28. In the next phase, the vaccination process will be spread to other parts of the province.

The decision came after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that teachers will be inoculated against COVID-19 on a priority basis.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the federal education minister said that the government has decided to give priority to teachers in vaccination.

“The target is that all teachers especially those conducting examinations should have complete vaccination,” he added. Two days back, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid announced on Monday that the provincial government has decided to vaccinate all students of medical universities and colleges in the province. Read More: Covid-19 vaccination centre established for lawmakers The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid at Civil Secretariat Lahore to review the coronavirus situation in the province. The meeting also decided to vaccinate staff of banks, industries, educational institutions among 30 other important departments.

