Qureshi says active diplomacy needed to de-escalate Gulf tensions

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged for the need of active diplomacy for de-escalating tensions in Gulf region as the United States (US) and Iran came face-to-face in the recent developments after the killing of an Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his Twitter message today, said that Islamabad remains very clear on its position as the country stands for peace, stability and security in the region. He added that the same stance has been reiterated in his recent conversations with all stakeholders.

The foreign minister urged that active diplomacy to de-escalate tensions is the need of the hour. He added that violence must be avoided and Islamabad will continue its efforts in this regards.

Tensions are rising between the United States and Iran after Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region, said a press release of Foreign Office (FO) on January 3.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force.”

“All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law,” it read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said on Sunday while commenting over the recent developments in the Middle East that Pakistan will not be part of any process that disturbs the peace in the region.

While talking exclusively to ARY News, the military spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor said the regional scenario has changed after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) had given its statement over the incident.

The spokesperson clarified that the country will not become part of any process that will disturb the peace of the region. He added Pakistan desires regional peace but it will not compromise on its national security.

