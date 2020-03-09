Four dead one injured as residential flat catches fire in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A residential flat caught fire on Monday at the area of Site in the region of Ganjo Takar hills, the unfortunate incident resulted in deaths and injuries, ARY News reported.

Four women inside the flat suffered severe burns and succumbed to their wounds, rescue sources who had reached the place of occurrence revealed.

A male was severely injured and is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) battling life and death circumstances.

Rescue sources further revealed that the dead bodies along with the injured have been taken to the civil hospital.

a 17-year-old girl is also among those that died due to the inferno, said rescue sources.

Reason for the inferno which has since been taken control of and extinguished is as yet unclear.

Earlier on February 24, A school van was gutted in a fire in Karachi’s Kaneez Fatima Society. However, no injuries or loss of life was reported.

Local police said more than 12 children were present inside the vehicle when it caught fire.

