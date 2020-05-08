KARACHI: The Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani said on Friday that the provincial government decided to allow reopening of some businesses in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed by the Centre, ARY News reported.

The statement came forth after the provincial lawmakers held meetings with traders and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders at the office of Sindh local government department.

“We are aware of the impact on businesses due to lockdown and limited business activities were allowed to reopen after holding consultations with all provinces during the National Coordination Committee (NCC) session. Big markets, shopping malls and stores were not permitted to reopen so far.”

He added that the provincial authorities will compile a list of all markets across Sindh on Saturday to categorise markets. It will be decided later to allow the trade activities in the markets.

Ghani said that electric and hardware businesses were allowed to resume activities, however, the provincial authorities will take further steps to reopen other markets as well.

However, the talks between the Sindh government, MQM-P and traders remained inconclusive.

A trade leader Ilyas Memon said that the government summoned a list of markets from the traders on Monday which would be sent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for final approval to resume their activities.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to consult the premier on Saturday to finalise the decision.

Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab and Imtiaz Shaikh represented the provincial government in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by MQM-P leaders including Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, as well as representatives of traders including Ateeq Mir, Sharjeel Goplani, Rizwan Irfan, Habib Shaikh, Jameel Paracha, Hammad Punawala and others.

Read: MQM-P delegation meets Sindh CM

After holding consultation with the traders, Saeed Ghani hinted allowance to the resumption of ‘specific businesses’ in Sindh after easing lockdown measures against COVID-19.

During the meeting, MQM-P’s Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that agreement was made for reopening all trade centres. Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that they were writing a letter with the Sindh government to the Centre regarding the decisions.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar asked traders to show patience.

On the other hand, all traders have insisted to reopen all markets from Monday (May 9) across Sindh.

They said that all trade bodies were complying with the government’s orders from the first day of lockdown continued for two months.

Read: Sindh to ease lockdown from Monday: CM Murad

They assured to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the higher authorities. They also agreed to implement the precautionary measures under the monitoring of the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of their respective areas.

Another trade leader Rizwan Irfan urged the provincial government to formally announce the resumption of business activities from Monday.

They also insisted to reopen all markets without any discrimination for the type of businesses as the traders have already faced serious troubles due to the lockdown situation.

Read: Saeed Ghani calls upon businessmen, traders in wake of decision to ease lockdown

Earlier in the day, in the wake of the federal government’s decision to end the countrywide lockdown in phases starting Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that the province will ease the lockdown from Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing, the chief minister said there will be a “100% lockdown” on Saturdays and Sundays. He said industries related to the constructions sector will operate as per the SOPs.

The Sindh CM explained shops will stay open from Fajr (early morning) till 5pm and selected outpatient departments (OPDs) in hospitals will also open. He said the provincial government has already allowed 660 factories to resume operations on the Centre’s instruction.

He said neighbourhood shops, except shopping centres and departmental stores, will be allowed to do business.

Murad said the Centre and the provincial government are working together despite some differences.

Comments

comments