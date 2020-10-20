Safdar’s arrest: Sindh govt announces constitution of ministerial committee

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced the constitution of a ministerial committee to thoroughly investigate into the incident of arresting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi in connection with his involvement in violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Karachi over the matter related to the detainment of Captain Retd Safdar allegedly from a hotel in Karachi on October 18 in Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum sanctity case by the police officials.

He announced that a committee is being constituted comprising three to five ministers ‘which will summon all to investigate and record their point of view.’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Safdar Awan had been arrested by Sindh police on October 18 for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah. However, he had been granted bail in the case by a court in return for Rs100,000 surety bonds.

CM Shah said, “It is necessary to include everyone in the investigation, otherwise, it will be inappropriate. My words will influence the inquiry, however, raising [political] slogans on Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum was an inappropriate act and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had committed the same mistake earlier.”

He said that Waqas was a proclaimed offender on whose complaint a first information report (FIR) was registered against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (retd) Safdar and others. He said that the absconding persons received protective bail from a court today.

The chief minister defended the action of the Sindh police department for registering a case against the responsible persons involved in violating the sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum. He alleged that a federal minister was also involved in spreading lies. He added that police officials registered a case under 506-B in accordance with the law.

During the press conference, a few of journalists have been allowed to put questions before the Sindh chief minister who did not raise the role of Inspector General (IG) Sindh police in the case against Captain (Retd) Safdar.

On the other hand, CM Murad Ali Shah did not deliver any statement regarding the IG Sindh and Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi in his press conference.

He said that masses had recorded their protest in an organised way in Karachi against the federal government on October 18. The PML-N’s leadership paid a visit to Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum, however, some actions happened there cannot be justified.

A member of provincial assembly (MPA) had come up to registered a complaint against the violation of Quaid’s mausoleum, however, he was briefed over the legal procedure as it was not the jurisdiction of police but of a magistrate.

He announced that the provincial lawmaker had been accompanied by Waqas in the police station and a thorough inquiry will be initiated in the matter. Safdar got bailed yesterday which clarified the reality of the case.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government will not let the matter leave behind without holding a thorough investigation and action will be taken against the violation of the law. However, the court will make a final decision regarding the credibility of the case.

He expressed concerns over the procedures adopted to arrest Captain (Retd) Safdar and he consulted with the cabinet for bringing forth the facts before the people.

