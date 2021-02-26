SC stops authorities from demolishing lawyers’ chambers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) has stopped the authorities from demolishing the chambers of lawyers in Islamabad’s kachehri, ARY News reported on Friday.

A three-member of the top court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed hearing the petition against the demolition of lawyers’ chambers in Islamabad. The top court accepted the appeal of the Islamabad Bar Council for the hearing and asked authorities to stop further action till the next hearing.

During the hearing, a large number of lawyers have gathered around the rostrum. The gathering irked CJ Justice Gulzar who expressed displeasure over the lawyers. He remarked that the court will not get pressurised through these actions. CJP Ahmed said that they had never done such activities as lawyers.

He maintained that those lawyers who wanted to do practice have to establish their own office as it did not suit them to grab public spots.

The Supreme Court (SC) issued notice to the Attorney General and Advocate General Islamabad in the case.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned the lawyers about the legality of constructing chambers on playgrounds and amenity plots.

CJP remarked that lawyers chambers are imagined as their personal property that were given on lease by the bar associations. “Who has given you the power to build chambers on public land? Nowhere in the country, chambers are built in grounds.”

The lawyer of Islamabad Bar Council argued that courts are not established in shops in the country.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi maintained that five-acre land has been allocated for lawyers’ chambers. Shoaib Shaheen Advocate said that the land allocated for chambers is under the administration of the high court.

CJP Ahmed remarked that lawyers should not compromise on their honour and respect. He added that the judges consider themselves as the part of lawyers too. However, the lawyers should also analyse their speeches against the courts.

There is no justification for establishing chambers in public places, he maintained, adding that the lawyers should give respect to the institution. “The lawyers must have established their own offices instead of occupying public places,” remarked CJP Ahmed.

After issuing notice to the Attorney General and Advocate General Islamabad, the apex court’s bench adjourned the hearing till March 2.

On February 8, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

The outrageous lawyers had entered the chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had started hurling stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

