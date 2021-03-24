SC to take up petition against NA-75 Daska by-polls today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up the petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to annul by-election in NA-75 Daska and re-election in the entire constituency, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate to challenge ECP’s decision for re-polling in the entire NA-75 Daska constituency.

In the previous hearing on March 19, the top court had once again rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking suspension of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision regarding re-polling in NA-75 Daska.

During the proceedings, ECP had submitted a report mentioning that on the day of by-polls, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had called the chief secretary, IGP numerous times but they didn’t respond.

PTI’s lawyer in his argument stated before the court that his client has no issue with re-polling at 20 polling stations and pleaded with the court to nullify the ECP’s ruling until the hearing of the case in the apex court.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had nullified the by-elections on February 19 over vote-rigging.

The commission had rescheduled the NA-75 Daska by-election and according to a notification, the by-polls in the Punjab constituency will now be held on April 10.

