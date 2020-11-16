Modern self-check-in system still non-functional at airports

KARACHI: The modern system introduced to facilitate passengers for making self-check-in is still non-functional at major airports of the country due to a delay in installation of software by airlines, ARY News reported on Monday.

More than 15 self-check-in kiosks had been established one year ago at five major airports by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to facilitate passengers for getting rid of huge queues to get their boarding passes.

Read: Self check-in kiosks introduced at Faisalabad airport

However, the airlines failed to install their software on the modern check-in system which increased troubles of the passengers travelling through domestic and international flights.

Airport manager told ARY News that the concerned authorities wrote letters to the airlines many times for upgrading its software. The manager added that the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) commenced the installation process of its software which will enable passengers for getting boarding passes with the newly-introduced kiosks.

CAA will also get financial benefits after the functionalisation of the self-check-in system, he said.

Read: British DfT to provide 3DS modern system to Pakistan

According to CAA officials, the passengers with hand-carry luggage will get facilitated by the automated system.

In November last year, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had introduced modern technology to facilitate passengers to get their boarding passes at airports. Passengers will get the facility for grabbing boarding passes by themselves after the installation of modern machines.

CAA authorities had told ARY News that more than 15 modern machines were installed initially at five major airports including Karachi where the passengers, primarily those possessing hand-carry luggage, will get the self-boarding facility.

Comments

comments