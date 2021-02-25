Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Senate election 2021: Meet the PPP, PTI, MQM-P candidates from Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a final list of candidates for the upcoming Senate election from Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to data provided by the ECP, a total of 10 candidates will be contesting the upcoming Senate election on seven general seats of Sindh.

General seats candidates

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates contesting election general seats are Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman, Jam Mehtab, Taj Haider, Sadiq Ali Memon, Dost Ali and Shahadat Awan.

Saleem Mandviwalla lashes out at NAB, says the watchdog is violating human rights

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which is a coalition partner of the PTI in the federal government has nominated Faisal Sabzwari for election on seven general seats. The other two candidates contesting on general seats are PTI’s Faisal Vawda and GDA’s Pir Sadaruddin Shah.

Faisal Vawda nomination papers

 

Technocrat seats candidates

Read More: All candidates elected unopposed to Senate from Punjab

A total of four candidates will be contesting for two technocrats in Sindh.

Senate Comittee approves development program 2019-20 - Daily Times

PPP’s Farooq H. Naik, Kareem Khawaja, PTI’s Saifullah Abro and TLP’s Yash Ullah Khan will be contesting for two technocrat seats.

saifullah-abro, senate election, shc

 

Women’s seats

Read More: ECP issues revised list of Senate candidates from Sindh

At least three candidates from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will contest the upcoming senate election on two women’s seats.

PPP's Palwasha Khan provides 'empty plot' address on Senate nomination

PPP’s Ruksana Perveen, Palwasha Zai Khan and MQM-P’s Khalida Ateeb are the candidates contesting Senate elections on women’s seats in Sindh.

The polling for the election of 48 Senators will be held between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Read More: PTI, MQM-P reach stalemate over joint Senate candidates from Sindh: sources

Total 52 incumbent members of the Senate will complete their six-year term and retire on March 11.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

COAS, Iraqi defence minister discuss regional security situation

Pakistan

Railway police foil ‘money heist’ as central bank transports currency…

International

China approves two more domestic COVID-19 vaccines

Business

SBP foreign reserves surge $19mn to $12.9bn


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close