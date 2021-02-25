KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a final list of candidates for the upcoming Senate election from Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to data provided by the ECP, a total of 10 candidates will be contesting the upcoming Senate election on seven general seats of Sindh.

General seats candidates

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates contesting election general seats are Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman, Jam Mehtab, Taj Haider, Sadiq Ali Memon, Dost Ali and Shahadat Awan.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which is a coalition partner of the PTI in the federal government has nominated Faisal Sabzwari for election on seven general seats. The other two candidates contesting on general seats are PTI’s Faisal Vawda and GDA’s Pir Sadaruddin Shah.

Technocrat seats candidates

Read More: All candidates elected unopposed to Senate from Punjab

A total of four candidates will be contesting for two technocrats in Sindh.

PPP’s Farooq H. Naik, Kareem Khawaja, PTI’s Saifullah Abro and TLP’s Yash Ullah Khan will be contesting for two technocrat seats.

Women’s seats

Read More: ECP issues revised list of Senate candidates from Sindh

At least three candidates from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will contest the upcoming senate election on two women’s seats.

PPP’s Ruksana Perveen, Palwasha Zai Khan and MQM-P’s Khalida Ateeb are the candidates contesting Senate elections on women’s seats in Sindh.

The polling for the election of 48 Senators will be held between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Read More: PTI, MQM-P reach stalemate over joint Senate candidates from Sindh: sources

Total 52 incumbent members of the Senate will complete their six-year term and retire on March 11.

Comments

comments