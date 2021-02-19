Senate polls: Pervaiz Rasheed challenges rejection of nomination papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed has challenged the rejection of his nomination for the upcoming Senate polls by the returning officer (RO), ARY News reported on Friday.

Pervaiz Rasheed moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) election tribunal against the rejection of his nomination papers for Senate elections.

In his appeal, the PML-N leader made ECP and Returning Officer (RO) as parties.

Read: Nomination papers of all PPP candidates for Senate from Sindh approved

Rasheed stated that he is ready to pay Rs9.5 million to remove the objection of the election commission and said the returning officer had illegally rejected his nomination papers.

It further stated that he tried to remove the objection of the election body, however, it failed to address his reservations. Payment cheques for the money were also prepared following the demand of the Punjab House, but no information was given regarding the bank.

The politician complained against the government for not receiving money. He pleaded with the LHC election tribunal to nullify the decision pertains to the rejection of his nomination papers.

Read: PTI to emerge as single largest party in Senate, says Fawad

Yesterday, it emerged that the election body had rejected nominations of two candidates including PML-N’s Pervaiz Rasheed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Neelum Irshad.

The ECP’s returning officer had rejected Rasheed’s papers on the premise that he has not paid millions of rupees he owes the Punjab House. A total of six objections were raised on his nomination for a Senate seat.

Comments

comments