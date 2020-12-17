Senate polls not possible through show of hands: AGP Khalid Jawed

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan said on Thursday that Senate elections in the country through a show of hands procedure were not possible, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively with ARY News, the AGP Khalid Jawed said that government wants to hold Senate polls through a secret ballot, adding that the incumbent government has never said to hold upper house polls through a show of hands procedure.

“Senate polls not possible through a show of hands,” he said while rejecting the earlier announcement made by the PTI govt.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced on Wednesday that the government will hold the Senate elections, scheduled for March, at an earlier date.

Speaking to the media, he revealed the government had decided to hold the polls through show of hands instead of a secret ballot to bring an end to the practice of horse-trading and added it is going to approach the Supreme Court to seek its opinion on the proposed changes in the voting procedure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that money was used to buy votes in the Senate polls in the past, recalling he expelled 20 PTI members of provincial assemblies after they were found to be involved in horse-trading.

