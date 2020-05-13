ISLAMABAD: Two senators on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus after they underwent the test yesterday as parliament is in the session to discuss the pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the members of the upper house of the Parliament who tested positive included Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Atta Ur Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fida Muhammad.

The Senate secretariat has barred the lawmakers from attending the session.

This is not the first case of the parliamentarians testing positive for coronavirus as two members of the lower house of Parliament have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on May 10. Syed Mehboob Shah and Gul Zafar Khan – a PTI MNA from Bajaur – tested positive for the infection.

On April 30, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for coronavirus and went into isolation at his residence.

He, however, recovered completely from it on May 12. The speaker was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative and an improvement in his health condition was witnessed.

“Reports of my children will also be received by tomorrow,” he said while praying for their early recovery from the virus. He also expressed his gratitude towards his well-wishers who prayed for his early recovery.

