Relentlessly pursuing goal of uniformed education: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood says expeditious work is underway to introduce uniformed education system across the country. Addressing a function in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the government is committed to ensuring a level-playing field for all children in the education sector.

Read More: Pakistan will continue to highlight plight of Kashmiris globally: Shafqat Mehmood

Shafqat Mehmood also said that the government is also striving to provide skill training to the students at the school level.

He added that the latest technology needs to be used to increase the literacy rate as well as improve the quality of education.

Earlier on September 7, Pakistan and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for educational cooperation.

The signing ceremony was held at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The MoU was signed by Executive Director Higher Education Commission from Pakistan and Vice Chairman of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency.

Read More: KP govt, China sign wide ranging MoU

Under the agreement, China will provide E-learning facility and establishment of smart schools in Pakistan.

Comments

comments