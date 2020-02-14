‘Erdogan’s statement possesses great importance ahead of FATF’s session’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan possessed great importance ahead of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) session to be held on February 16 in Paris, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a joint press conference with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, said FATF’s plenary and working group meetings are going to be held on Saturday (tomorrow).

It is noteworthy to mention here that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured his full support to Islamabad on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue while addressing the joint sitting of the parliament earlier in the day.

“Our ties with Turkey always remained good and now we have to convert this friendship into a best strategic partnership. President Erdogan made a very clear announcement for supporting Kashmiris once again. Both countries have signed memoranda of understandings (MoUs) in diverse fields and agreements.”

“Overall seven sittings have held between Pakistan and Turkey, whereas, seven joint working groups (JWGs) were constituted which signed 13 MoUs presented by the concerned groups. It was also decided to establish a working group related to water and agriculture fields. The heads of the states have signed a joint declaration and the historic ties between both countries were further enhanced after the Turkish president’s visit.”

The foreign minister added that Erdogan’s recent visit has negated the impression of a gap in bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey. Qureshi said the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur have also remained strong and concrete as Prime Minister Imran Khan had gained the confidence in its leadership during his visit to Malaysia. He said the visiting president has given a clear message for exemplary friendship between both countries.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan and Turkey have signed a MoU for cooperation in media industry which paves way for exchanges of media think tanks between both countries. The agreement will allow the exchange of media delegations while both nations will also come closer.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left for Ankara on Friday night after concluding his two-day official visit to Pakistan.

