BEIJING: The Chinese and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are participating in an ongoing joint annual exercise ‘Shaheen-VIII’ aimed at enhancing their combat capability, a Chinese military observer said on Friday (today).

The joint training which is being performed in war-like simulations and circumstances would help play an important role in enhancing the effectiveness and ability of the pilots to prepare and face any and all challenges, it has been developed to help them learn from each other through confrontation and immaculate display of skills, maneuvering, and precision striking.

The eighth annual joint exercise of Pakistan and Chinese Air forces, ‘Shaheen-VIII’, started on August 24 in northwest China, ARY News reported prior.

The joint training aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning.

It will also help enhance close relations between the two countries in general and develop a mechanism for interoperability of both air forces in particular.

Earlier on July 28, Bilateral ‘EXERCISE AYYILDIZ-2019’ between Pakistan Navy’s Special Service Group (SSG Navy) and Turkish Navy’s Special Forces, ‘Su Alti Taarruz’ (SAT) concluded at Karachi.

This series of bilateral exercise has been regularly conducted between Pakistan and Turkey on an annual basis. This being the 12th exercise in AYYILDIZ series, continued for 12 days.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination & interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in Special Operations Forces’ (SOF) domain. Personnel from both navies mutually benefitted from the exercise which included Anti-Terrorism Ops, Rescue and Hostage Ops, Counterterrorism in Maritime domain and Intelligence-based operations.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the Turkish Navy.

