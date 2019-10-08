Azadi March: Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level party meeting tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a high-level party meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) to take important decisions regarding JUI-F’s Azadi March, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The PML-N leader will take the party into confidence about his non-participation into Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s Azadi March.

Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif and other PML-N leaders will attend a meeting, said sources.

It must be noted that Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

Earlier today, a petition seeking to restrain the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) from staging a march and sit-in in Islamabad was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A single bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, will take up the petition tomorrow.

A citizen, Hafiz Ihtesham moved the petition, citing the Ministry of Interior, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), the capital administration, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as respondents.

He states in the petition that the JUI-F’s Azadi march could disrupt routine life of citizens residing in the federal capital.

The IHC had previously ordered the capital administration to earmark a place for holding of protests in Islamabad so that netizens won’t have to face any kind of hardship, the petition submits and pleads that the party be restrained from setting out on the march.

