Shehbaz Sharif likely to address Azadi marchers in Islamabad today

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will reportedly make his way to Islamabad and participate in the ongoing ‘Azadi March’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources privy to the information said that the leader of the opposition in the national assembly is slated to travel from Lahore to Islamabad in the afternoon and will address the crowd from the stage.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s convoy of ‘Azadi March’ will reach Islamabad on Thursday (today), which is currently staying at Gujjar Khan.

A venue for the so-called ‘Azadi March’ led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, spreading over 100 acres, has been prepared at H-9 sector of Islamabad.

Federal capital’s administration has stepped up security arrangements in the city ahead of the arrival of the opposition parties’ protest march.

The government has made it clear to the marchers, they would not face any obstacle to the venue of the public meeting until they will not try to enter the red zone, which will be countered with the use of force.

