ISLAMABAD: Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Tuesday that some people are levelling false accusations against state agencies to please their foreign masters.

Addressing a press conference upon return from Kuwait, he said the baseless allegations and smear campaign against the intelligence agencies are hurting the country’s image.

The minister hoped that investigators would soon bring to light the truth in the Asad Toor case. Finger prints of assailants are likely to be verified until tomorrow, he added

He pointed out that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and Nadra are jointly investigating the case.

“We are close to identifying one person. We will place an advertisement if we fail to catch the attackers in two to three days,” Rasheed said.

“Everyone will go quiet once the attackers are brought to justice,” he maintained.

About the Kuwait visit, Sheikh Rasheed said it was the most successful visit to the country after 2011, which led to restoration of business and family visas for Pakistanis. 425 doctors will travel to Kuwait this week, he added.

The interior minister said Kuwait would also issues visas for employment in the construction sector. Out of 52 Pakistani nationals incarcerated in Kuwait’s prisons, only six are ready to be repatriated, he added.

