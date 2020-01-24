Sikandar Sultan Raja appointed as CEC, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday issued notification showing appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for five years, ARY News reported.

The reconstitution of the Election Commission of Pakistan is completed as the federal government has appointed Sikandar Sultan Raja as the CEC.

Furthermore, the notification states appointment of Nisar Durrani as member from Sindh and Shah Mehmood Jatoi as member from Balochistan in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan come after, the Parliamentary committee, earlier this week, had reached consensus after prolonged talks.

The name of Sikandar Sultan Raja was forwarded by the federal government.

The participants had also finalized names forwarded by the opposition including Nisar Durrani from Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi from Balochistan as members of the commission.

The formula was suggested to the premier for the acceptance of name for CEC from the government’s side and the appointment of two ECP members over recommendations of the opposition.

Earlier on January 17, the parliamentary committee had made some progress during a meeting to discuss names for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources had said.

