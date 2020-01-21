Sindh govt decides to investigate utilisation of police funds

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to open an investigation into the utilisation of police funds besides combing details of expenditures made on different projects, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The investigation will be made on the usage of funds for one year by the provincial police department. Sources said the probe was opened after the revelation of spending millions of rupees on the renovation of police head office and alleged corruption into petrol usage.

Sources added that the Sindh authorities have been recommended to initiate a thorough probe into the matters by anti-corruption unit.

Read: Sindh govt proposes three names for new IG

It is pertinent to mention here that the probe has been ordered at the time when the Sindh government showed lack of confidence over the current Inspector General Police (IGP), Dr Kaleem Imam. The provincial authorities had given go-ahead to surrendering the services of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to the centre which came forth on January 15.

Sources said the approval to remove the incumbent IGP came during an urgent meeting of the provincial cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

However, the federal government had responded that it is pondering over the Sindh government’s request for the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam.

Read: Murtaza Wahab blasts PTI, defends decision to remove IG

In a response to the provincial government’s letter, the Centre said Dr Kaleem Imam will continue discharging his duties as the IG Sindh until a final decision is reached on its request.

It categorically stated that any additional IG of the province can’t be assigned to look after the charge of the provincial police chief till the time a new officer is appointed.

In the wake of the provincial cabinet’s Jan 15 meeting, the Sindh government had formally requested the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, for withdrawing services of the IG.

Read: Sindh govt moves to send IGP Kaleem Imam packing

The letter with the subject “Posting of Inspector General of Police, Sindh” by Secretary Services, invoking Section 12(2) of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act 1961 and Revival of Police Order 2002 (Amendment) Act, 2019 for repatriation of the IG Sindh, Kaleem Imam, was sent to the Establishment Division, Islamabad, on Jan 16.

Speaking at a presser on Jan 14, the Sindh government spokesperson had cited “compelling reasons” behind the decision to remove IG Kaleem Imam.

Murtaza Wahab said the crime situation in the province in general and Karachi, in particular, has deteriorated over the last one year owing to the IG Sindh’s failure to control it.

Comments

comments