Sindh urges NCOC to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination efforts

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab urged on Sunday the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination efforts in the country.

“I would urge the NCOC to expedite the vaccination process & also import adequate number of vaccine doses,” he tweeted.

“Thousands of field officers/staff, policemen, educational staff, media workers & lawyers continue to be exposed with everything open in the country on the orders of NCOC.”

Number of coronavirus cases is rising again with the government believing that the third wave of Covid-19 has begun.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, said the government may have to opt for another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

“The third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus,” warned the minister.

