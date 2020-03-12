Once materialised, South Punjab Province to be empowered like rest: FM Qureshi

KARACHI: Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday talking exclusively to ARY News said that the PPP and PMLN have waged campaigns for separate provinces in the past and the phenomenon is nothing new, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that the people of South Punjab should pressurize their leadership with the demand of a separate province so that they may show more impetus on the matter.

Read More: Meeting with Punjab CM: PPP decides to issue show-cause notice to its lawmaker

Qureshi said that once the demand comes to the forefront and is taken up with unison, the province will be given all the rights that are constitutionally mentioned.

He also said that the province, if and when made will be fully empowered.

Read More: Govt to table bill in NA for creation of South Punjab province: FM Qureshi

The foreign minister also said that the federal government will hold political discussions with all parties involved so that the matter can be resolved according to the wishes of the people residing in the south Punjab belt.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to table a bill in the National Assembly for creation of the South Punjab province.

Read More: CM Punjab summons important cabinet session of govt functionaries

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that other political parties will support the bill keeping in view their stance for giving rights to the people of southern Punjab.

Comments

comments