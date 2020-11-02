COVID-19 cases: Speaker KP bans entry of guests in assembly, MPA hostel

PESHAWAR: Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani on Monday barred entry of guests within the premises of the provincial assembly, MPA Hostel, and Speaker House, ARY NEWS reported.

A handout had been issued by the speaker KP Assembly, detailed the ban on entry of guests at the provincial government buildings besides also issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the staff and other officials.

The speaker directed the assembly staff to strictly implement the SOPs devised by the government including maintaining social distancing and using face masks and sanitizers.

He announced to impose a ban on holding public day events at the KP Assembly and Speaker Houses in Peshawar and Abbottabad.

He urged upon the masses to support the incumbent government in its measures aimed at tackling COVID-19 in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 28, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made it mandatory to wear face masks in crowded places and ordered the provincial governments for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

The NCOC made it mandatory for the nationals to wear face masks while coming out of their homes, especially in public places including local markets, shopping malls, transport and restaurants.

The provinces have been directed by the NCOC for adopting strict measures for ensuring the usage of face masks by its citizens.

