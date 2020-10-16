LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the active cases of COVID-19 have increased up to 2016 with the emergence of 130 new infections and two deaths during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar said in a statement that 2,283 patients have died of coronavirus so far, whereas, 11,672 tests were conducted within one day. 97,002 out of 101,301 patients have recovered from the virus, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, in what appeared to be an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the Punjab province, as many as 223 fresh cases of the virus had been reported and 11 more died from it in the province. The chief minister had said that overall 11607 tests were performed during the period, resulting in 223 of them testing positive for the deadly infection.

“Overall 96,989 people have so far recovered from the virus,” Usman Buzdar had said that while urging masses to adopt precautionary measures to avoid a second wave of the virus in the country.

He had said that the COVID-19 cases are rising in the province and therefore implementation upon precautionary measures and SOPs are need of the hour. He further asked the masses to avoid going out to crowded places.

It is pertinent to mention here that two Punjab ministers, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, had also tested positive for the coronavirus in the same day.

