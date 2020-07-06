ISLAMABAD: Pakistan participated in a virtual conference on Afghanistan, titled “Strengthening Consensus for Peace”, hosted by the Government of Afghanistan, on Monday, ARY News reported.

President of Afghanistan Dr. Ashraf Ghani and Chairman High Peace Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah participated in the conference.

Representatives of a number of countries and international organisations were also in attendance.

Pakistan, in its statement, emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for the overall prosperity and stability in the region and beyond.

It was stressed that the signing of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement had created a historic opportunity that must be seized by the Afghan leadership to work together and achieve an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement.

Pakistan also underlined its hope that the release of prisoners will be completed soon as per the peace agreement to pave way for the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

Pakistan also said that there was a need for the international community to focus on ensuring early start and successful completion of Intra-Afghan negotiations and not let them be derailed by “spoilers” who did not wish to see the region progress.

The steps taken by Pakistan to facilitate Afghanistan’s trade by opening border crossing terminals after implementing COVID-19 related protocols were also highlighted.

It was also reiterated that the repatriation and reintegration of Afghan refugees should be part of the peace and reconciliation process.

The international community was urged to support time-bound and well-resourced programs for return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

