Chinese VP, CM Buzdar agrees to enhance bilateral cooperation

LAHORE: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Monday met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters regarding promotion of Pakistan-China relations, progress on CPEC related projects and expansion of bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

It was decided to further expand cooperation in trade, agriculture and tourism sectors and both also decided to promote partnership between Punjab and major Chinese cities, APP reported.

On the occasion, the Chinese vice president said he had come to Pakistan on the directions of the Chinese president and he wanted to give a message to the world that Pakistan-China friendship was very strong.

The leadership of China and Pakistan was very close to each other, he said and added that the relations between the two countries were getting stronger day by day.

He said it was needed to promote cooperation between Punjab and major Chinese cities in different sectors including culture and economy.

The CPEC had proved a game-changer for the region and the pace of industrial development had been accelerated by expanding economic cooperation, he maintained.

On the occasion, the chief minister said Pakistan-China relations were not between the two countries but an immortal bond of friendship between the two brothers.

He said China had helped its people to alleviate poverty and this unique Chinese model would be implemented in Punjab to eradicate poverty.

“The Chinese vice president has tremendously worked for the elimination of corruption and China is a role model for us for the eradication of corruption,” he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said the participation of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the second ‘Belt and Road Forum’ in China had yielded positive results, adding the belt and road initiative of Chinese president was not only a regional but a globally important game-changer initiative.

The chief minister said a new period of economic development had been started, adding investment made by the Chinese companies was praiseworthy.

The unique relations would be further strengthened due to the visit of Chinese vice president, he said.

Chinese Ambassador, members of the Chinese delegation, provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Akhtar Malik, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and others were also present on the occasion.

On May 26, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan had arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had received the Chinese leader at the airport.

Pakistan and China will ink several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during his stay in Islamabad.

The Chinese leader will also inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas.

