A woman in South Florida was left petrified when she grabbed a giant python lying in her washing machine while mistaking it for a snake print garment.

Emily Visnic, a resident of West Palm Beach, was checking laundry when she came across a rather strange-looking object in her washing machine. At first glance, she thought it was a snake garment, but it turned out to be a real-life python.

Terrified, Emily threw the snake right back into the washing machine and then called her apartment maintainer to have the reptile removed. She said she had no clue how the snake got into her laundry room.

Residents of Florida deal with pythons on a regular basis.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) Commission recently announced that it had removed its 5000tu Burmese python from the Everglades. A spokesperson of FWC said the increased number of Burmese pythons has led to a decline in native species in the state of Flordia.

“They have established a breeding population in the Everglades ecosystem. So, that means they are reproducing on their own. So, the more pythons we can get out, obviously the better. Every snake removed, we consider a win for native wildlife.”

