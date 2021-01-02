Woman jumps off sixth floor along with minor girl in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman on Saturday jumped off from a six-storey building along with a minor girl in Karachi after it emerged that she was locked in a room by her family over drug-addiction, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-D of the city, where a woman in her early 30’s jumped off from the sixth floor of a building along with a two-year-old child.

“The incident caused serious fractures on the legs of the woman and the child,” the rescue sources said adding that they were shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

According to details, the woman was a drug addict and was married for a second time recently. She was locked in a room by the family to get rid of drugs, it emerged.

Narrating the incident, the eye-witnesses said that the woman initially threw her mobile phone from the sixth floor, attracting attention from the passers-by.

She later threw the minor girl from the building who was caught by the bystanders. The people gathered at the building tried to stop her from jumping off the sixth storey, however, she slipped off the building while trying to come down from the balcony, eye-witnesses said.

The police said that they were investigating the matter from all angles.

Read More: Newly-wed bride commits suicide

It is pertinent to mention here that reports of women committing suicide owing to stress have emerged from parts of the country frequently.

In one such incident in November 2020, a woman attempted suicide after throwing her three minor daughters into a well in a Rawalpindi neighbourhood, rescue officials said.

The three minors, two of them aged six months and one six years, died of drowning and their bodies were retrieved from the well, they added.

Comments

comments