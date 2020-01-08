Woman pronounced dead, comes to life in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman who was pronounced dead by doctors on Wednesday was found to be living during her final rights were being performed at the mortuary in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to details, 50-year-old Rashida Bibi had been pronounced medically dead by the doctors at Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed healthcare facility.

The doctors had issued a formal death certificate of the woman and her body was shifted to the cold storage for remaining rituals before her burial.

The woman was being bathed before her burial according to Islamic burial traditions when what was considered a corpse came back to life.

In shock, horror, and amazement at what had transpired, the women designated with bathing Rashid Bibi’s corpse ran out of the mortuary, speechless.

50-year-old Rashida Bibi was suffering from paralysis for the past 1.5 years.

The family and loved ones after regaining their mental faculties shifted Rashida Bibi back to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

