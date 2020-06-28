Youth killed while filming TikTok video in Karachi

KARACHI: In another shocking incident, a youth in Karachi lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok, ARY News reported.

According to police, at least three people were injured after a car smashed into a tree in Karachi’s Korangi area. All three were recording a video while driving, said police.

All three were shifted to hospital but one youth from among them succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On June 21, a teenage boy shot himself dead while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

According to local police, 17-year-old Tanveer shot and killed himself while filming a TikTok video in the port city’s Sachal Colony.

His body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities, the police said. They said the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

