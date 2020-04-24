Medics being provided all equipment to fight Covid-19: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said that the federal government is providing all necessary equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, said that doctors have their own concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. He added there was no objection in admitting that the virus could be eliminated through a complete lockdown. However, Pakistan could bear consequences of a complete lockdown like China, he said.

“25 per cent of the total population of 220 million in Pakistan are living below the poverty line and a complete lockdown will become a disaster for them. The government can increase the testing capacity through the imposition of a smart lockdown. However, the provincial governments are independent in making their own decisions.”

Read: Federal govt decides 15-day extension in coronavirus lockdown

“My sympathies go out to all doctors and other medical staff. Through NDMA, we are fulfilling all requirements of the medics. If we don’t use the medical equipment properly, we will definitely face a shortage. I want to ask the hospital administrations to train their medical staff members amid the emergency situation.”

Earlier in the day, a group of female doctors urged people to stay at home to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, they appealed to the government to ensure enforcement of lockdown restrictions in letter and spirit to contain further spread of the infection.

Dr Nusrat Shah, one of the doctors, said it is only through a strict lockdown imposed for at least a period of a month and a half that the virus spread could be contained. Pleading with people to observe social distancing and other safety protocols, she said the rising number of cases is adding to the burden on health professionals.

Read: China has discussed possibility of human trials for coronavirus vaccine: Zafar Mirza

The doctor said most pregnant women come to hospital when they are seriously ill. She added they find it difficult to save pregnant women affected by the deadly infection which not only put their lives but those of their children in danger.

“If doctors start dying, who will save patients,” she said.

Another health professional, Dr Nighat said the government has so far failed to do its job in ensuring that precautionary measures are followed.

She added the country’s rickety healthcare system will not be able to tackle the influx of coronavirus patients.

Comments

comments