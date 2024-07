Euro 2024: Penalty shootout records of semi-finalists

Following is the penalty shootout record of the semi-finalists at Euro 2024. Only shootouts at the World Cup and European Championship have been included.

ENGLAND (won three, lost seven)

1990 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-3 v West Germany after 1-1 draw

draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Spain after 0-0 draw

1996 Euros semi-final: Lost 6-5 v Germany after 1-1 draw

1998 World Cup last-16: Lost 4-3 v Argentina after 2-2 draw

2004 Euros quarter-final: Lost 6-5 v Portugal after 2-2 draw

2006 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 3-1 v Portugal after 0-0 draw

draw

2012 Euros quarter-final: Lost 4-2 v Italy after 0-0 draw

2018 World Cup last-16: Won 4-3 v Colombia after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros final: Lost 3-2 v Italy after 1-1 draw

2024 Euros quarter-final: Won 5-3 v Switzerland after 1-1 draw

draw

FRANCE (won four, lost five)

1982 World Cup semi-final: Lost 5-4 v West Germany after 3-3 draw

1986 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Brazil after 1-1 draw

draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Won 5-4 v Netherlands after 0-0 draw

draw

1996 Euros semi-final: Lost 6-5 to Czech Republic after 0-0 draw

draw

1998 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Italy after 0-0 draw

2006 World Cup final: Lost 5-3 v Italy after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros last-16: Lost 5-4 to Switzerland after 3-3 draw

2022 World Cup final: Lost 4-2 v Argentina after 3-3 draw

2024 Euros quarter-final: Won 5-3 v Portugal after 0-0 draw

NETHERLANDS (won two, lost six)

1992 Euros semi-final: Lost 5-4 v Denmark after 2-2 draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Lost 5-4 v France after 0-0 draw

1998 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Brazil after 1-1 draw

2000 Euros semi-final: Lost 3-1 v Italy after 0-0 draw

2004 Euros quarter-final; Won 5-4 v Sweden after 0-0 draw

2014 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Costa Rica after 0-0 draw

2014 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Argentina after 0-0 draw

draw

2022 World Cup quarter-final Lost 4-3 v Argentina after 2-2 draw

draw

SPAIN (won five, lost six)

1984 Euros semi-final: Won 5-4 v Denmark after 1-1 draw

1986 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 5-4 v Belgium after 1-1 draw

draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Lost 4-2 v England after 0-0 draw

2002 World Cup last-16: Won 3-2 v Republic of Ireland after 1-1 draw

2002 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 5-3 v South Korea after 0-0 draw

2008 Euros quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Italy after 0-0 draw

2012 Euros semi-final: Won 4-2 v Portugal after 0-0 draw

2018 World Cup last-16: Lost 4-3 v Russia after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros quarter-final: Won 3-1 v Switzerland after 1-1 draw

2010 Euros semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Italy after 1-1 draw

2022 World Cup last-16: Lost 3-0 v Morocco after 0-0 draw