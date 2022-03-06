Even Bilawal Bhutto doubtful of no-trust move’s success: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that even Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doubtful of the success of the opposition’s no-trust move, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai, Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address more public gatherings in Hafizabad, Dir and Sukkur in the coming days.

He said that PM Imran Khan did not challenge the European Union (EU) but he told the truth. He added PM Imran Khan had criticised the EU for not writing a letter to India despite atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Umar said that Pakistan wanted an independent foreign policy without any dictation.

“Political environment is in making ahead of 2023 general elections. Even Bilawal Bhutto has shown doubts over the no-trust move. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have publically announced their support to the PTI government.”

Umar said that the opposition parties should start counting their lawmakers before bringing a no-confidence motion. “Who knows if they [opposition lawmakers] vote for the federal government.”

The federal minister clarified that not a single PTI MNA has shown intentions to go against the ruling party. He added that Jahangir Tareen had not told anything against Imran Khan and PTI.

He added that they had always told everyone that the umpire is neutral since 2018.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto said that he could not guarantee 100 per cent success for the no-trust move against the incumbent government.

Speaking during a presser after Nadeem Afzal Chan joined PPP, Bilawal Bhutto said that bringing a no-trust move is a difficult task and he could not guarantee its 100 per cent success.

“If we succeed, it will be a great achievement but even if we fail, I will not back down and continue my struggle,” the PPP chairman said and demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post.

