Faisalabad student torture case: Punjab CM issues strict orders

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of the Faisalabad medical student harassment and torture case and sought a report from the Inspector General (IG), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi issued orders to the police chief to carry out strict action against the culprits who were involved in harassing and torturing the Faisalabad medical student. He said in a statement that such incidents could not be tolerated and the culprits deserve strict penalties.

He vowed that justice will be served to the victim.

READ: FEMALE STUDENT ‘SEXUALLY HARASSED, FILMED’ FOR REFUSING MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

Earlier in the day, the district and sessions court approved a two-day physical remand of three arrested suspects for abducting and torturing a female medical student, Khadija, in Faisalabad.

According to details, the court approved a two-day physical remand of the arrested suspects – identified as Shoaib Asghar, Faizan and Tayyab.

Meanwhile, the court has also sent a woman – named Maham – to jail over her involvement in torturing the female student.

The medical report of medical student Khadija, who was assaulted for refusing a marriage proposal, confirmed torture marks on her body.

READ: MEDICAL REPORT CONFIRMS TORTURE ON FAISALABAD’S MEDICAL STUDENT

According to the medical report obtained by ARY NEWS, torture marks were found on multiple parts of the body along with injuries on the face, eyes, elbows and hands. The report further shared that her eyebrows and head were shaved forcefully.

The Punjab police claimed to have arrested at least six people including a woman involved in assaulting and insulting the medical student.

Comments