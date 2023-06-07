Fawad Chaudhary, Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail have joined Tareen’s party: Moulvi

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mahmood Baqi Moulvi on Wednesday asserted that Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Haider Zaidi and Imran Ismail have joined Jahangir Tareen group (JKT) while Shah Mehmood Qureshi will make a decision soon, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Moulvi – who was the first to part ways with PTI – said that former Sindh governor Imran Ismail have also joined the Tareen group during a dinner hosted by Aleem Khan.

However, Mahmood Moulvi said, meeting someone doesn’t mean joining a political party. “Pervaiz Khattak is currently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while working was underway,” he added.

“شاہ محمود قریشی بھی ایک دو دن میں کوئی فیصلہ کرلیں گے۔۔” محمود مولوی نے بڑی بات بتادی #ARYNews #11thHour pic.twitter.com/nJtaXI9xkf — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 7, 2023



In response to a question, the PTI deserter said that party’s senior vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also make a decision in one or two days. “If Qureshi part ways with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, it will not be surprising,” he said.

Responding to another question, Moulvi said that PTI chief should quit party in ‘interest of country and its people’.

The statement came soon after several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf deserters attended a dinner hosted by PTI dissident Aleem Khan — who was disqualified as a lawmaker last year.

More than 100 leaders from across Pakistan attended the former Punjab minister’s dinner “organised for seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen”.

Mahmood Moulvi, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail from Sindh and Ajmal Wazir, Murad Raas, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Firdous Ashiq Awan attended the dinner.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Jahangir Tareen’s new party would be called “Istehkam-e-Pakistan”.

Sources told ARY News today that Seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen — once PTI chief’s closest aide — will announce his new political party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors, tomorrow,

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the May 9 events, recently held meetings with senior politicians to chalk out future strategy.

On Saturday, former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas announced his support for senior politician Jehangir Tareen, saying that he will move forward with the latter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.