Fawad Chaudhry remanded in police custody for two days

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in police custody for two days in a case related to using threatening language against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Islamabad police produced PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry before the judicial magistrate to seek his physical remand. Police sought eight-day physical remand of Chaudhry from the local court.

However, the judicial magistrate approved Chaudhry’s two-day physical remand and ordered police to produce him on January 27 again.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

The PTI leader has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad police shifted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry from Lahore to Islamabad to present him to the court of Judicial Magistrate Waqas Raja.

As per initial details, the capital police requested the magistrate for physical remand of the PTI leader, meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate’s Court has been closed on its time.

The lawyers of the former minister also reached the Islamabad F-8 session court, citing sources.

Following the party leader’s arrest, the PTI members are likely to stage protests. Meanwhile, the Lahore police prepared a list of dynamic workers and activists of the political party.

