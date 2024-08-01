Five Indians held over hatching plot to kill senior Khalistan leader: Report

In a shocking revelation, a second Indian conspiracy to murder Khalistan Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has been exposed, ARY News reported quoting Bloomberg.

According to a report by Bloomberg, five Indians have been arrested on charges of hatching a new plot to kill the senior Khalistan Leader.

The report stated that Pannu was to be targeted at the wedding of a Sikh leader’s son in Canada. However, Pannu decided not to attend the wedding at the last minute, foiling the assassination attempt.

This is not the first time that a plot to kill Pannu has been exposed. A few months ago, a similar plan was uncovered in the United States. Nikhil Gupta, an agent of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is currently in US custody in connection with the murder conspiracy.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder in Canada in June of a Sikh separatist leader campaigning for the creation of an independent Sikh homeland called “Khalistan”.

READ: India seizes properties of Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Following the diplomatic standoff between the two countries, videos of Pannu threatening Indian Hindus to leave Canada surfaced on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The anti-terror agency had registered a case against the alleged militant in 2019 for spreading fear and terror in Punjab and other parts of the country.

NIA issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in February 2021 and he was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender (PO)’ in November last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that nine Canadian national Sikhs assassinated by India for their political beliefs including Shaheed Lakhbir Singh Rode, Shaheed Bhupinder Singh Kooner, Shaheed Harjinder Singh Para, Shaheed Talwinder Singh Parmar, Shaheed Surinder Singh Shinder Commando, Shaheed Balbir Singh Khaira, Shaheed Jathedar Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Shaheed Mohinder Singh Kooner and Shaheed Surinder Singh Ravi.