Formation of Balochistan govt: HDP announces to support Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA: The Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) has announced to support Abdul Quddus Bizenjo faction of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) ahead of the formation of the new provincial government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The HDP leaders made the announcement after meeting with Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Saeed Hashmi, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri and other BAP leaders.

HDP chief Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Qadir Nail and other leaders are also present in the meeting.

Qadir Nail said that HDP’s executive council took the decision to support Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. It is pertinent to mention here that HDP has two seats in the Balochistan Assembly.

Amid the ongoing efforts to form a new government in Balochistan, the former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has continued to contact the pro-Jam Kamal Khan lawmakers to gain their confidence.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo held a meeting with a member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Dr Rubaba Buledi today.

Sources told ARY News that they discussed the matters related to the formation of a new government after the resignation of the chief minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Dr Rubaba Buledi said that Bizenjo has honoured her by visiting her residence. She added that consultations are underway regarding the formation of a new government.

Moreover, BAP chief organiser Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali also held meetings with the party lawmakers including Mir Saleem Khosa, Ziaullah Langau, Arif Jan and Muhammad Hasni.

During the meeting, Jan Jamali urged the lawmakers to sit together for the formation of the new government in Balochistan.

On Monday, it was also learnt that former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudus Bizenjo emerged as a top contender for the post of chief minister.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) acting president Zahoor Buledi confirmed that the party and allies have agreed over the name of Bizenjo as the new CM Balochistan.

