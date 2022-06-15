Girl consumes acid to avoid getting gang-raped in Khanpur

KHANPUR: In a terrifying incident reported from Khanpur, a girl consumed acid to ‘avoid getting gang-raped’ in Khanpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Hospital sources said that a girl has allegedly consumed acid to save her honour after being called by a pizza shop owner for a job. After getting information, a rescue team rushed to the scene and shifted the affected girl to the hospital.

The affected girl alleged that the pizza shop owner, manager and a woman namely Tehreem had attempted to rape her. She added that she drank acid to avoid getting raped by the accused persons.

The affected family demanded DPO Rahim Yar Khan take strict action against the responsible persons at the earliest.

In another rape incident reported earlier in the day, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a rickshaw driver in the vicinity of the Khangarh police station.

According to police, the girl was travelling in the rickshaw when she was forcefully raped by the suspect. The police said that they have arrested the suspected rickshaw driver. “The victim and the suspect are currently undergoing medical examination,” they said.

On June 14, three unidentified robbers had gang-raped a woman in front of the children during a robbery at a fish farm in Mauza Tabi Bhattian.

Three robbers had gang-raped the wife of a labourer during a robbery at a fish farm. Meanwhile, the police said a case will be registered after a preliminary investigation.

A police spokesperson, while quoting the victim’s husband, had said that the family lives at the fish farm of a local landlord. Three robbers had barged into his house, where they took the husband hostage at gunpoint and gang-raped his wife in front of the children.

