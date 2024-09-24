Gold prices surge to new record in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola price of gold in Pakistan surged to a new all-time high on Tuesday after gaining Rs 1,100 per tola.

According to data issued by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs. 273,000, while the price of 10 grams was up by Rs. 943 to Rs. 234,053.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Monday, the price of the precious metal in the local market eased by Rs 600 per tola.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.86.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 280.7 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 91 paisa to close at Rs 309.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).