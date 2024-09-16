web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 16, 2024
Gold hits new record high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory in line with the increase in the international market, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the local market, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,700 to Rs268,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs229,767 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,458,

Meanwhile, the international rate was recorded at $2,587 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

