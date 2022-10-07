Govt converts Islamabad into container city ahead of PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: The government has converted the federal capital Islamabad into a container city in view of the expected long march of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Friday.

After the installation of containers in Faizabad, the local authorities started blocking routes leading towards Red Zone by placing huge containers. A large number of vehicles pulled along containers to Serena Chowk and started unloading and installing the blockades in different localities.

The Islamabad police already blocked various routes via containers and now, NADRA Chowk and D-Chowk were also closed. Another queue of vehicles was seen at Margala Road to Red Zone’s entry point for the installation of containers.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government decided to completely seal Islamabad in view of the expected long march of PTI, whereas, educational institutions will be closed and exams will be postponed during the protests.

On the other hand, Imran Khan asserted that he would soon announce ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (prison movement).

Addressing a public gathering in Mianwali today, the former premier warned the ruling coalition against threatening the PTI supporters of detention, noting that he would sacrifice his life for ‘real freedom’ of the country.

“We are not scared of getting arrested as I would soon announce a Jail Bharo Tehreek (prison movement),” the PTI Chairman said, adding that millions of people are ready to fill your jails.

Speaking of the much-awaited long march, Imran Khan said that his party has far better plans than the government for the protest. “All plans of the ‘imported’ government against PTI would fail and they would be forced to announce elections,” he claimed.

He urged the people of Mianwali to get ready for the final call, saying that no nation can prosper without real independence.

He further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was calling for an inquiry into cypher for the past six months, adding that they even forwarded the letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for investigation.

