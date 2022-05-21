Govt has decided to arrest PTI leaders ahead of long march: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that it seemed that the government has decided to arrest PTI leaders ahead of a planned long march towards Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to ARY NEWS after the arrest of Shireen Mazari and the registration of cases against party leaders Alamgir Khan and journalist Arshad Sharif, Rasheed said that this is the first step towards the mass arrest of the PTI leadership.

“This government has planned to further deteriorate law and order situation in the country,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed while condemning the arrest of Shireen Mazari said that she is a clean politician. “We are ready to face the upcoming situation after fresh arrest and now the decision will be made through long march,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police today in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house.

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police in its statement said that Shireen Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan. The former minister has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

Read More: PTI MNA ALAMGIR KHAN BOOKED IN SEDITION CASE

Meanwhile, Imaan Zainab Mazari, daughter of Shireen Mazari claimed that male police officers beat her mother and took her away. Imaan said she was only told by the police that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken the action.

Comments