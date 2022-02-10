Grenade blast in Karachi’s Lyari leaves one injured

KARACHI: At least one person sustained injuries in a grenade blast in the Bihar Colony area of Karachi’s Lyari town on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Police rushed to the explosion site and started collecting evidence after cordoning off the scene.

According to the initial report, police confirmed that it was a grenade explosion. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene for ascertaining the genre of the blast.

At least one person got injured in the grenade blast.

Earlier in January, Karachi police had foiled a terror bid and recovered 20 hand grenades stuffed in a shopper from the Garden area.

READ: LARGE CACHE OF WEAPONS RECOVERED FROM HOUSE IN KARACHI

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz had revealed that police recovered a shopper carrying 20 hand grenades from a garbage dump in the Dhobi Ghat area of Garden.

The officials of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) had thwarted the sabotage bids by defusing the hand grenade recovered from Dhobi Ghat. According to BDS, they found explosive material and ball bearing from the hand grenades.

A search operation had also been launched by Rangers and police contingents after cordoning off the area. The adjoining areas were searched with the help of well-trained sniffing dogs of law enforcement agencies.

It was learnt that a scavenger found the hand grenades from the garbage in Dhobi Ghat who immediately informed an employee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Comments