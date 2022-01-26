Groundbreaking of Pakistan’s first iconic football stadium held in Karachi

KARACHI: Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) and NED University of Engineering and Technology (NED) have held the ground-breaking ceremony of the iconic landmark stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

This marks the beginning of construction work on building the first stadium of the 10-year agreement to create the first soccer city stadium in Pakistan.

The state-of-the-art stadium to be built on the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) standard, is influenced and designed by German engineering to develop a series of football infrastructure projects in Pakistan by GSV to make the city of light a soccer city.

The world-class football facility will feature an international standard academy to promote football in Pakistan.

The graceful ceremony was held at the stadium site which was attended by International football legend and official Ambassador of GSV Michael Owen, NED Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, top management of GSV and students of NED.

Owen also interacted with the university students and passed on helpful football tips.

Speaking on occasion, Michael Owen said, “Pakistan is the perfect destination for football, and the passion of the young Pakistani footballers has no bounds. I am thrilled to be a part of Pakistan’s historic football transformation program, as I look forward to taking football to a whole new level.”

NED Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, said, “Building this state of the art stadium in the University is a great pleasure. This will let the students and football players of the city explore the much-awaited opportunities. International interest in grooming our young talent is a great opportunity for our youth. We are delighted to have international star Michael Owen be a part of this life-changing vision. We hope this stadium will be making international football stars.”

GSV Group Chairman Yasir Mahmood said, “This 10-year agreement with the top University of Pakistan follows the vision of the government to empower youth and ensure their progress. GSV will materialize the dreams of youth by providing them with the opportunity to make their mark globally.”

GSV CEO Zabe Khan said, “GSV aims to identify and develop players from the grass-roots while they continue their education. They will enhance their skills by being trained by top football coaches. We are optimistic to see Pakistani talent exhaling in this sport.”

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic UEFA Pro-licensed coaching is holding nationwide coaching and Kamyab Jawan Football talent hunt programme that is being held from January 17 to February 5.

The talent hunt programme will conclude with up to 20 players being given the opportunity of travelling to Dublin, Ireland, to train and play with the academy and potentially First Team of St Patrick’s Athletic.

